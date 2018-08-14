Vinci (DG) Given a €93.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.50 ($106.25) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($118.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($103.41) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €100.70 ($114.43) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.71 ($106.49).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €82.08 ($93.27) on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

