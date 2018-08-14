Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,354 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 161,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,405,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,827,000 after buying an additional 397,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In related news, Chairman Jay L. Schottenstein sold 1,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $47,053,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,072,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,880,269.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,618,521 shares of company stock valued at $87,793,251 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

