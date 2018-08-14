Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.72 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 771,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Carpenter Technology worth $36,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other news, insider Tony R. Thene sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,870,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,667.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $601,254.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

