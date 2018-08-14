Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.52 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 82.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 623,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 230,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,262,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,532 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

