Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-277 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.13 million.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,279. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.