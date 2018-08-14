Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 329337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12,493.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 991.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,163,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,080 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,867,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,309 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

