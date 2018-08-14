ViaSat (VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on ViaSat to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 6,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,856. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $44,079.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $760,945.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,576.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,451 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

