VF (VFC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

“VFC announced plans to spin off its Jeanswear brands (Wrangler and Lee as well as its outlet stores) and create two separate public entities with the closing scheduled for calendar 1H19. Historically, the Jeanswear coalition was a free cash flow machine that funded the growth of smaller acquisitions (e.g. North Face and Vans). Now, the action/ outdoor brands are large, self-funding and account for 75% of today’s FCF generation.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded VF from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VF from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

VF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.72. 56,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,291. VF has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 25,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $2,017,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,388 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $352,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in VF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in VF by 106.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.