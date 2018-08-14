Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 94.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 73.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of BMV IYC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.69. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 52 week low of $2,870.00 and a 52 week high of $3,650.00.

