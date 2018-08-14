Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $13.34 Million in Visa Inc (V) Stock

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,000. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,322,847,000 after buying an additional 719,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,046,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,039,074,000 after buying an additional 626,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,810,126,000 after buying an additional 75,169 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,827,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,773,643,000 after buying an additional 548,955 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

