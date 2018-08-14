Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 390,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,625. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $222.12 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

