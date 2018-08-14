Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Position Reduced by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 149,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.