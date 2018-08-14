Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,285. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

