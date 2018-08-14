Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

