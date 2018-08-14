Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 30.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $167,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

