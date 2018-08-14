Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 8,439,654 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 18,023,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,177,000 after buying an additional 6,112,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,189,000 after buying an additional 779,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,698,000 after buying an additional 429,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,376,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

