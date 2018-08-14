Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1,053.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 3.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.