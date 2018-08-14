Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.43% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $71,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 87,900.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

VCR opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $176.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

