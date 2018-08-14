Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Aon PLC (AON) Stock

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. AON makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,992,000 after buying an additional 1,436,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,296,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,598,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.28. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

