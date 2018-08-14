Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,002. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.5239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.