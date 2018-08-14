ValuEngine Upgrades Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) to Hold

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Moog Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE MOG.A traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.72. Moog Inc Class A has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $93.93.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.10 million. Moog Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Moog Inc Class A Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

