ValuEngine Downgrades Shiloh Industries (SHLO) to Sell

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

SHLO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,896. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $205.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $297.34 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.