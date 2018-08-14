Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Short Interest Up 61.3% in July

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,445,319 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the July 13th total of 1,515,693 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Uxin has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth about $2,170,000. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth about $2,456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $10,111,000.

UXIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

