US Ecology (ECOL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/6/2018 – US Ecology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – US Ecology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00. They wrote, “We believe positive trends and overall higher customer spending will remain healthy for the rest of this year and beyond and are confident in ECOL’s ability to meet or exceed expectations. We adjust our estimates modestly but maintain our outlook for further growth and profitability for next year. We reiterate our BUY rating and raise our price target to $72.””

8/3/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

7/18/2018 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.65. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other US Ecology news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,896,902.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,427.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $299,029.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,354.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $3,709,800. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,997,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,864 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,047,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

