UR Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. UR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One UR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall . UR’s official website is ur.technology

UR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

