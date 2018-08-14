UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $388,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

NYSE UNH opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $263.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

