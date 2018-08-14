United Internet (UTDI) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.48 ($68.72).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €43.63 ($49.58) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

