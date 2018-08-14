United Internet (UTDI) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.48 ($68.72).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €43.63 ($49.58) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

