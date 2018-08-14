United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get United Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $72,288.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,227.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,148 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 155,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,618,000 after purchasing an additional 132,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 464,640 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.