United Bankshares (UBSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.30

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 7404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 711,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 469.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

