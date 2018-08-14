United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2,019.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 6,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,413,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

