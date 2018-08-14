Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,678,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.