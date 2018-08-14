Uni Select (UNS) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNS. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Uni Select from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Uni Select from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni Select has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$19.22 on Monday. Uni Select has a 1-year low of C$18.48 and a 1-year high of C$29.10.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.