UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.57 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $569.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 12,143 shares of company stock worth $178,511 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

