Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Cut to Hold at National Alliance Securities

National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Ultra Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.63.

NASDAQ:UPL opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ultra Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 1,007.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 642,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 307,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $507,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

