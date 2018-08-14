Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ultra Clean worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 132,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.