ugChain (UGC) Market Cap Achieves $7.41 Million

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, ugChain has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. ugChain has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $435,052.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00271310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00163086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000131 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

