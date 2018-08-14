UBS Group AG Takes Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $32,811,000.

Shares of BMV:SPTM opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.46.

