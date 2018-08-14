UBS Group AG Reduces Position in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

SRC Energy stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.