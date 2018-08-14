UBS Group AG Has $154,000 Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -0.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $239.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGFV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,839 shares in the company, valued at $268,402.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $79,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

