UBS Group AG Acquires 5,526 Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,044.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $335,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $419,364. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

