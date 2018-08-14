U.S. Silica (SLCA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 2,831,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,225,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

