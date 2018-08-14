U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

