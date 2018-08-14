Twin Disc (TWIN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWIN. ValuEngine lowered Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $26.12 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 360.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 55.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

