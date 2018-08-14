Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Twilio by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $206,693.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $659,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,288. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Vetr downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TWLO stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $79.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

