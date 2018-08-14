Tuesday Morning (TUES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.29. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.10.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.