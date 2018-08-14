TTM Technologies (TTMI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,635 shares of company stock valued at $729,240 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 423,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

