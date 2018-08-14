TTM Technologies (TTMI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
TTMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.
TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,635 shares of company stock valued at $729,240 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 423,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
