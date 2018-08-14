TrueCar (TRUE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,161. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.57. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Pierantoni sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $84,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $289,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,994 shares of company stock valued at $691,138. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 821,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 142.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

