Tronox Ltd (TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.86 (Buy) from the seven analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $24.14 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tronox an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,927. Tronox has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 3.12.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

