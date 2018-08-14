Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating of Trillium Therapeutics and our 12-month price target of $10.00 per diluted share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted net present value analysis of projected TTI-621 revenues through 2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and a 3% terminal growth rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

TRIL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,537. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

