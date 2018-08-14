Triggers One Day Volume Reaches $175,822.00 (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Triggers token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Triggers has traded down 56.1% against the dollar. Triggers has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $175,822.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00239649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00148248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

